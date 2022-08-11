Independence Day 2022 | A look at the evolution of National Flag

Unofficial flag of India in 1906 | The first national flag of India was hoisted on August 7, 1906, in the Parsee Bagan Square (Green Park) in Calcutta now Kolkata.

The Berlin committee flag | The second flag was hoisted by Bhikaji Cama in Paris and her band of exiled revolutionaries in 1907. The flag was also exhibited at a socialist conference in Berlin.

Flag used during the Home Rule movement in 1917 | The third modified flag was hoisted in 1917 by Dr Annie Besant and Lokmanya Tilak during the Home rule movement. This flag had five red and four green horizontal strips arranged alternately, with seven stars in the saptarishi configuration super-imposed on them.

Flag unofficially adopted in 1921 | During the session of the All India Congress Committee which met at Bezwada in 1921 (now Vijayawada), an Andhra youth presented the modified flag to Gandhiji. It was made up of two colours-red and green-representing the two major communities i.e. Hindus and Muslims. Gandhiji suggested the addition of a white strip to represent the remaining communities of India and the spinning wheel to symbolise progress of the Nation.

Flag adopted in 1931 | A resolution was passed adopting a tricolor flag as our national flag in 1931. This flag was also the battle ensign of the Indian National Army. This flag, the forbear of the present one, was saffron, white and green with Mahatma Gandhi's spinning wheel at the center. It was, however, clearly stated that it bore no communal significance and was to be interpreted thus.