Independence Day 2021: Unsung heroes of Indian Freedom Struggle

Matangini Hazra | An Indian revolutionary, who became actively interested in the Indian independence movement as a Gandhian. In 1932, she took part of the Civil Disobedience movement and was arrested for breaking the Salt Act. Hazra was also part of the Quit India Movement and Non-Cooperation Movement. During a procession, she was shot by the police but she kept chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ even after being repeatedly shot. (Image: Wikimedia)

Peer Ali Khan | One of the initial rebels of India, who participated in the Indian Independence movement, is yet not known to many. He was a part of the 1857 freedom struggle and was hanged in full public view along with 14 other rebellions who participated in the mutiny. (Representative Image)

Khudiram Bose | He was one of the youngest revolutionaries who opposed British rule of India. Bose’s tale of valour and contribution in India’s freedom struggle is significant as he was just 18 years old when he was sentenced to death. (Image: Wikimedia)

Aruna Asaf Ali | An active participant in the Indian Independence movement, she gained prominence at the age of 33 as she hoisted the Indian National flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan, Bombay during the Quit India Movement in 1942. (Image: Wikimedia)

Bhikaiji Cama | One must have heard her name on roads and building but many are not aware of her tale of valour. One of the prominent figures in the Indian Independence movement, she also stood for gender equality. In her appeal for human rights, equality and for autonomy from Great Britain, Cama unfurled Indian flag at the International Socialist Conference at Stuttgart in Germany, 1907, which she called the ‘Flag of Indian Independence’. (Image: Wikimedia)

Lakshmi Sahgal | Commonly referred as ‘Captain Lakshmi’, she was an officer of the Indian National Army and the Minister of Women’s Affairs in the Azad Hind government. Sehgal also served time as a prisoner in Burma during the Second World War. She heard Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was recruiting women soldiers, so she enlisted herself with a mandate to set up a women’s regiment, to be called the Rani of Jhansi regiment, where she was appointed as a Captain. (Image: Wikimedia)

Tirot Sing | Also known as U Tirot Sing Syiem, was one of the chiefs of the Khasi people in the early 19th century. He was a constitutional head sharing corporate authority with his Council, general representatives of the leading clans within his territory. Tirot Sing declared war and fought against British for attempts to take over control of the Khasi Hills. (Image: Wikimedia)

Kanaklata Barua | Also known as Birbala and Shaheed, was an Indian Independence activist and AISF leader. Barua was shot dead by the British while leading a procession bearing the National Flag during the Quit India Movement of 1942. She was only 17 years of age at the time of her martyrdom. (Image: Wikimedia)