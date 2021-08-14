MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Independence Day 2021: A look at national symbols of India

A national emblem, a national song and a national pledge are not the only national symbols we have. Take a look.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
So you know ‘Tiranga’ is India’s national flag, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is the national anthem; do you know India also has a national microbe, a national reptile, a national vegetable? These are only a few of the many national symbols you may not be aware of. (Image: News18 Creative)
So you know ‘Tiranga’ is India’s national flag, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is the national anthem; do you know India also has a national microbe, a national reptile, a national vegetable? These are only a few of the many national symbols you may not be aware of. (Image: News18 Creative)
India’s national fruit is Mango. (Image: News18 Creative)
India’s national fruit is Mango. (Image: News18 Creative)
India’s national river is Ganga. (Image: News18 Creative)
India’s national river is Ganga. (Image: News18 Creative)
Country’s national animal is Royal Bengal Tiger. (Image: News18 Creative)
Country’s national animal is Royal Bengal Tiger. (Image: News18 Creative)
Indian Banyan tree is the national tree. (Image: News18 Creative)
Indian Banyan tree is the national tree. (Image: News18 Creative)
Ganges river Dolphin is India’s national aquatic animal. (Image: News18 Creative)
Ganges river Dolphin is India’s national aquatic animal. (Image: News18 Creative)
National bird is peacock. (Image: News18 Creative)
Thd national bird is a peacock. (Image: News18 Creative)
King Cobra is national reptile. (Image: News18 Creative)
King Cobra is the national reptile. (Image: News18 Creative)
Indian elephant is national heritage animal. (Image: News18 Creative)
Indian elephant is the national heritage animal. (Image: News18 Creative)
Lotus is national flower. (Image: News18 Creative)
Lotus is the national flower. (Image: News18 Creative)
National sport is hockey. (Image: News18 Creative)
The national sport is hockey. (Image: News18 Creative)
National vegetable is pumpkin. (Image: News18 Creative)
The national vegetable is pumpkin. (Image: News18 Creative)
Lactobacillus Delbrueckii is the national microbe. (Image: News18 Creative)
Lactobacillus Delbrueckii is the national microbe. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #75th Independence Day #Independence Day 2021 #National symbol of India #Slideshow
first published: Aug 14, 2021 07:44 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.