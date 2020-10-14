Telangana, Andhra Pradesh floods: Incessant rain wreaks havoc

Telangana government has declared a holiday on October 14 and 15 for all private institutions, offices, non-essential services with work-from-home advisory, following the continuous downpour. Moneycontrol News Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Hyderabad, leading to waterlogging in many parts. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thunderstorms depression over north interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra and Telangana. (Image: News18) Car is seen being swept at a flooded street in Hyderabad. (Image: News18) Heavy rainfalls flooded street in Hyderabad. Telangana government has declared holidays for two days, i.e. on October 14 and 15, for all private institutions, offices, non-essential services with work-from-home advisory, following the continuous downpour. (Image: News18) Several areas in Telangana’s capital are flooded following the incessant rains. (Image: News18) Amid the continuous downpour, water-logging has been reported in many areas. (Image: News18) Severe waterlogging, areas nearly submerged in Ramanthapur area, Hyderabad, following incessant downpour. Residents say they have incurred losses due to the situation, demand for rescue and relief operations to be conducted. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Incessant rains slammed Hyderabad, inundating many areas. (Image: News18) Heavy rainfall has caused flooding on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas in Hyderabad. (Image: News18) As the rains hit the pause button in Telangana, the rescue operations intensified, especially in Hyderabad. (Image: News18) Vehicles are seen being swept away in the strong currents in a residential colony in Hyderabad. (Image: News18) A local is seen crossing a flooded road in Telangana. (Image: News18) First Published on Oct 14, 2020 02:44 pm