In Pics | Mumbai rain fury claims 33 lives; hits road, rail, air traffic

At least 33 people were killed in different incidents as rain fury rocked Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, hitting road, rail and air traffic for several hours, the BMC Disaster Control said on July 18. The Western Railway and Central Railway briefly suspended suburban train services in Mumbai after the heavy rains, and many long-distance trains were terminated or regulated at various stations. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The incessant downpour lasting 4-5 hours resulted in heavy waterlogging in many low-lying areas of Mumbai and MMR, besides crippling road, rail and air traffic for hours. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies in the evening to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days. Thackeray directed the agencies to remain more alert and asked authorities to keep a watch on landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Owing to inclement weather, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport operations were suspended for nearly four hours from 12.42 am to 5.24 am on July 18, resulting in 9 flights being diverted to other locations, according to a spokesperson. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The BMC said there were 11 incidents of house/wall crashes, waterlogging or flooding was reported in at least 31 localities across Mumbai, including the regular hotspots and the east-west subways in the western suburbs. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a severe wet spell for the next couple of days and issued an orange alert for Mumbai and the Konkan coast for the next five days. As per the forecast, winds might blow at the speed of 50 to 60 km per hour. Heavy rains are expected on July 23 as well. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

In the Mahul area in suburban Chembur, 19 people died when a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock following a landslide, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Five people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, as per the BMC. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai. His office also announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," Modi said. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the rain-related deaths in Mumbai. CM Thackeray expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Rescuers perform search operation as the hand of a deceased person is seen after a wall collapsed on several slum houses heavy monsoon rains in the Mahul area of Mumbai, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Rescuers look for survivors after a wall collapsed on several slum houses heavy monsoon rains in the Mahul area of Mumbai, July 18, 2021. Heavy rains continued throughout Sunday with the IMD placing Mumbai under a red alert for the day indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Rescuers look for survivors after a wall collapsed on several slum houses heavy monsoon rains in the Mahul area of Mumbai, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)