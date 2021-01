From sandbagged Indian Army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal Mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-occupied side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. In this picture: Indian Army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Poonch, about 250 kilometres from Jammu. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Tens of thousands of soldiers are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. In this picture: Indian soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri. Journalists from the Associated Press were recently allowed to cover the Indian counter-insurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian soldiers patrolling near a forward post at the LoC. In winter, when mountain passes in the high reaches are blocked by snow, Indian troops move into bunkers and carry out long-range patrols to maintain a tight vigil along the frontier. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian Army soldiers display their way of long-range patrolling along the LoC, which divides the region between India and Pakistan, during a media trip to their area in Balakot in Poonch. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

An Indian soldier looks towards the snow-covered Pir Panjal range of mountains from one of their forward post at the LoC. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Last year, the LoC saw the highest number of ceasefire violations in the last 17 years. More than 4,000 firing incidents were reported during the one-year period, according to news reports. In this picture: Indian soldiers perform a cordon and search operation during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)