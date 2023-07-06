In pictures: Dalai Lama celebrates his 88th birthday along with followers

1/5 Spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday on July 6 in front of hundreds of followers and exiled Tibetans at his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala. The courtyard of the Tsuglakhang Temple was decorated with Tibetan and Buddhist flags, and images and artists played traditional welcome tunes while Dalai Lama arrived to take part in the celebrations. (Image: AP)

2/5 Since fleeing Tibet after a failed revolt against Chinese control in 1959, he has made Dharmsala his headquarters. Though it welcomes Tibetan exiles, India considers Tibet as part of China. (Image: Reuters)

3/5 He left behind his homeland and entered Arunachal Pradesh just a week after the Tibet uprising had started in March 1959. He had disguised himself as a soldier and had a troop of soldiers accompanying him during his escape to India. (Image: AP)

4/5 He was given shelter and aid in India with the help of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Thousands of Tibetan refugees followed the Dalai Lama into India. After a few weeks, he lived in Birla House for a few days in Mussoorie and he finally shifted to his permanent residence of McLeod Ganj in Dharamsala, where he has been leading a government in exile for six decades. (Image: Reuters)