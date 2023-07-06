In pictures: Dalai Lama celebrates his 88th birthday along with followers Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, was born on July 6, 1935, to a farming family in Taktser, Amdo, northeastern Tibet. He was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama Thubten Gyatso after being born as Lhamo Dhondup.
July 06, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
Spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday on July 6 in front of hundreds of followers and exiled Tibetans at his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala. The courtyard of the Tsuglakhang Temple was decorated with Tibetan and Buddhist flags, and images and artists played traditional welcome tunes while Dalai Lama arrived to take part in the celebrations. (Image: AP)
Since fleeing Tibet after a failed revolt against Chinese control in 1959, he has made Dharmsala his headquarters. Though it welcomes Tibetan exiles, India considers Tibet as part of China. (Image: Reuters)
He left behind his homeland and entered Arunachal Pradesh just a week after the Tibet uprising had started in March 1959. He had disguised himself as a soldier and had a troop of soldiers accompanying him during his escape to India. (Image: AP)
He was given shelter and aid in India with the help of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Thousands of Tibetan refugees followed the Dalai Lama into India. After a few weeks, he lived in Birla House for a few days in Mussoorie and he finally shifted to his permanent residence of McLeod Ganj in Dharamsala, where he has been leading a government in exile for six decades. (Image: Reuters)
A few months ago in April, Dalai Lama was severely criticized and trolled by people after his video went viral on the internet in which he was trying to young boy on the lips saying “suck my tongue.” Later in a statement put on his official website, Dalai Lama apologised and also expressed his heartfelt sorry to the young boy and his family. (Image: AP)