In Pictures | COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccinators, medical staff prepare for massive inoculation drive

PM Narendra Modi will launch India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Here are images of vaccinators and medical officers preparing for the exercise.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive at 10.30 am on January 16. In this picture: Vaccinators and medical officers are preparing to start the inoculation drive at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: News18)
Visuals from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: News18)
Visuals from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: News18)
Image: News18
Image: News18
Image: News18
Image: News18
Image: News18
Image: News18
Visuals from the jumbo COVID Care facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai (Image: News18)
Visuals from the jumbo COVID Care facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai (Image: News18)
Medical staff waiting to start the vaccination drive at the jumbo COVID Care facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai (Image: News18)
Medical staff waiting to start the vaccination drive at the jumbo COVID Care facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai (Image: News18)
