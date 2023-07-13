In Pics | Yamuna overflows at record levels, water spills onto Delhi streets

1/5 The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a 208.48 metres on the morning of July 13, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. Image: Reuters

2/5 The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark On July 12 and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Ju,y 13. It is expected to rise further, as per the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation". Image: Reuters

3/5 With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas in an attempt to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups. Image: Twitter @ANI

4/5 Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days. The water level shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected. Image: Reuters