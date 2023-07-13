English
    In Pics | Yamuna overflows at record levels, water spills onto Delhi streets

    The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark On July 12 and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Ju,y 13.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST
    The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a 208.48 metres on the morning of July 13, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. Image: Reuters
    The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark On July 12 and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Ju,y 13. It is expected to rise further, as per the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an &quot;extreme situation&quot;. Image: Reuters
    With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas in an attempt to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups. Image: Twitter @ANI
    Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days. The water level shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected. Image: Reuters
    The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on July 10, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm onJuly 12 and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm. Image: Reuters
