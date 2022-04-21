 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | WHO chief visits Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, tries his hand at spinning wheel

Moneycontrol News
Apr 21, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister Sarbananda Sonwal visited Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on April 20

(Image: AP)

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister Sarbananda Sonwal visited Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on April 20. Ghebreyesus was in Ahmedabad to attend the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022. (Image: AP) WHO chief poses next to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP) The WHO director general tries his hand at a spinning wheel. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya) The WHO chief is on a three-day visit to India. Earlier on April 19, the prime minister held talks with Dr Tedros and discussed ways to strengthen the health sector. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)
Prime minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on April 19. The WHO chief joined Modi in the Gujarat city to lay the foundation stone. (Image: AP) WHO launched its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at a site in India, aiming to blend ancient practices with modern science. (Image: AP)
TAGS: #India #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus #WHO #WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine #World Health Organisation
first published: Apr 21, 2022 11:12 am
