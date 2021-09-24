MARKET NEWS

In Pics | When PM Modi met Joe Biden: A day of hugs, laughter, camaraderie

The Indian delegation for the bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden led by PM Modi included External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary HV Shringla, India's ambassador to the US TS Sandhu, Joint Secretary to the PM RG Shresth, and Private Secretary to the PM Vivek Kumar.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 10:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Joe Biden at the White House on September 24, 2021, in his first bilateral meeting with the US President during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, economic cooperation as well as Afghanistan. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from US President Joe Biden on arrival at the Oval Office in White House on September 24, 2021. (Image: ANI)
The Indian delegation for the bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden led by PM Modi included External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary HV Shringla, India's ambassador to the US TS Sandhu, Joint Secretary to the PM RG Shresth, and Private Secretary to the PM Vivek Kumar. (Image: ANI)
Before concluding the visit to the White House, PM Modi signed the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House (Image: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi leaves the White House after his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. Speaking about the meet, the PM said: "Each of the subjects mentioned by President Biden are crucial for the India-USA friendship. His efforts on COVID-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy." (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bilateral meeting #India-US ties #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow #US President Joe Biden
first published: Sep 24, 2021 10:38 pm

