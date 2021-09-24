In Pics | When PM Modi met Joe Biden: A day of hugs, laughter, camaraderie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Joe Biden at the White House on September 24, 2021, in his first bilateral meeting with the US President during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, economic cooperation as well as Afghanistan. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from US President Joe Biden on arrival at the Oval Office in the White House on September 24, 2021. (Image: ANI)

The Indian delegation for the bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden led by PM Modi included External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary HV Shringla, India's ambassador to the US TS Sandhu, Joint Secretary to the PM RG Shresth, and Private Secretary to the PM Vivek Kumar. (Image: ANI)

Before concluding the visit to the White House, PM Modi signed the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House (Image: ANI)