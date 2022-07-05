In Pics | Western Railway’s longest skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar road in Mumbai

Western Railway has opened its longest skywalk from Khar Road railway station to Bandra Terminus, offering passengers a comfortable walking option. “A 314 metre long and 4.4 m wide skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar station has been opened for the convenience of passengers. It will enable passengers to reach Bandra (T) directly by deboarding at Khar station and taking south FOB (footover bridge). It is connected with all platforms of BDTS,” WR tweeted last week. (Image: Twitter/Western Railway)

Earlier passengers travelling by suburban trains had to either get down at Bandra or Khar Railway Station to reach Bandra Terminus by walking. (Image: Twitter/Western Railway)

Commissioned on July 1, the new skywalk was built with an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore, reported Free Press Journal, quoting Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway. (Image: Twitter/Western Railway)