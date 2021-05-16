MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | West Bengal goes into 15-day COVID-19 lockdown from today

West Bengal has gone under a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19

Moneycontrol News
May 16, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Streets in West Bengal were largely empty on May 16 as the 15-day COVID 19-induced lockdown came into effect in the state, with just a few vehicles seen ferrying essential items during the day. (Image: ANI)
Streets in West Bengal were largely empty on May 16 as the 15-day COVID 19-induced lockdown came into effect in the state, with just a few vehicles seen ferrying essential items during the day. (Image: ANI)
Police officers deployed in the city's nooks and Police officers deployed in the city's nooks and corners intercepted some of the vehicles that plied on the roads to check their papers before allowing them to proceed. (Image: ANI)
Police officers deployed in the city's nooks and corners intercepted some of the vehicles that plied on the roads to check their papers before allowing them to proceed. (Image: ANI)
A handful of people were seen waiting for their turn outside grocery shops, while some queued up next to vegetable and fish stalls at local market places early in the day. The state administration has allowed sale of essential items for three hours amid the shutdown - 7 am to 10 pm. (Image: ANI)
A handful of people were seen waiting for their turn outside grocery shops, while some queued up next to vegetable and fish stalls at local market places early in the day. The state administration has allowed sale of essential items for three hours amid the shutdown - 7 am to 10 pm. (Image: ANI)
Following the two-week COVID-19 lockdown announcement, people were seen leaving for their hometowns at a bus terminal in West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
Following the two-week COVID-19 lockdown announcement, people were seen leaving for their hometowns at a bus terminal in West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
Sheikh Murshid, who is a driver by profession said, "I don't have a job, how will I survive? Neither Didi nor the Centre is doing anything for us." (Image: ANI)
Sheikh Murshid, who is a driver by profession said, "I don't have a job, how will I survive? Neither Didi nor the Centre is doing anything for us." (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #west bengal
first published: May 16, 2021 03:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.