In Pics | West Bengal goes into 15-day COVID-19 lockdown from today

Streets in West Bengal were largely empty on May 16 as the 15-day COVID 19-induced lockdown came into effect in the state, with just a few vehicles seen ferrying essential items during the day. (Image: ANI)

Police officers deployed in the city's nooks and corners intercepted some of the vehicles that plied on the roads to check their papers before allowing them to proceed. (Image: ANI)

A handful of people were seen waiting for their turn outside grocery shops, while some queued up next to vegetable and fish stalls at local market places early in the day. The state administration has allowed sale of essential items for three hours amid the shutdown - 7 am to 10 pm. (Image: ANI)

Following the two-week COVID-19 lockdown announcement, people were seen leaving for their hometowns at a bus terminal in West Bengal. (Image: ANI)