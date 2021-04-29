MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | West Bengal Elections Phase 8: Polling underway for 35 seats, 283 candidates in the fray

Voting has opened for the eighth and final phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, as voters stand at a distance and sanitise their hands in keeping with the coronavirus protocol. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
Voters standing queue following social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic at polling station number 25 (Amlai Paschimpara Prathamik Bidyalay) under 69-Bharatpur Assembly constituency of Murshidabad district. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
Voters queue up at social distance at polling station number 25 (Amlai Paschimpara Prathamik Bidyalay) in Bharatpur Assembly constituency of Murshidabad district on April 29. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
COVID-19 protocol maintained at a polling station under Malda district where the eighth and final phase of voting is underway. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
As per coronavirus protocol, a voter sanitises her hands before entering a polling booth in Malda district where the eighth and final phase of voting is underway. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in position at a polling station under 76 Jalangi Assembly constituency of Murshidabad district. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel stand outside a polling station in the Jalangi assembly constituency of the Murshidabad district. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
Electors' waiting in a queue in the early morning at polling station number 145 (Korola Primary School) under 289-Sainthia (SC) Assembly constituency of Birbhum district. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
Electors wait outside polling station number 145 (Korola Primary School) under Sainthia (SC) Assembly constituency of Birbhum district on the morning of April 29. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
BJP candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. "There was a public rally on April 18 in Sahapur where I was shot and taken to hospital. It was done by either TMC or Congress goons. There is 'jungle raj' here," he told reporters after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)
BJP's Malda candidate Gopal Chandra Saha after casting his vote at a booth in the constituency. "There was a public rally on April 18 in Sahapur where I was shot and taken to hospital. It was done by either TMC or Congress goons. There is 'jungle raj' here," he told reporters after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of Bengal polls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata. "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel," he told reporters after voting. (Image: ANI)
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata. "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel," he told reporters after voting. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 29, 2021 09:53 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.