In Pics | West Bengal Elections Phase 8: Polling underway for 35 seats, 283 candidates in the fray

Voters queue up at social distance at polling station number 25 (Amlai Paschimpara Prathamik Bidyalay) in Bharatpur Assembly constituency of Murshidabad district on April 29. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)

As per coronavirus protocol, a voter sanitises her hands before entering a polling booth in Malda district where the eighth and final phase of voting is underway. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel stand outside a polling station in the Jalangi assembly constituency of the Murshidabad district. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)

Electors wait outside polling station number 145 (Korola Primary School) under Sainthia (SC) Assembly constituency of Birbhum district on the morning of April 29. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)

BJP's Malda candidate Gopal Chandra Saha after casting his vote at a booth in the constituency. "There was a public rally on April 18 in Sahapur where I was shot and taken to hospital. It was done by either TMC or Congress goons. There is 'jungle raj' here," he told reporters after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)