In Pics | West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6: Voting underway for 43 seats in Assembly polls

West Bengal Election 2021: Polling underway for 43 seats in the sixth phase of the assembly election in West Bengal amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
Electors waiting to cast their votes amidst the picturesque beauty of a polling station under 29 Islampur Assembly constituency of Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/ @CEOWestBengal)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote at polling booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
Temporary creche arrangement for children of electors at Model Booth Nos. 133-136 (Raiganj Coronation High School) under 35-Raiganj Assembly constituency of Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/ @CEOWestBengal)
An Elderly Elector is being assisted to cast his vote at the 35-Raiganj Assembly constituency of Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/ @CEOWestBengal)
Voters' queue before the polling station number 11 (Raghabpur FP School) under 94 Bagda (SC) Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/ @CEOWestBengal)
COVID-19 protocol maintained at polling station number 135 (Helencha High School) under 94 - Bagda (SC) Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/ @CEOWestBengal)
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel on their duty at polling station number 125 under 95 - Bongaon Uttar (SC) Assembly Constituency of North 24 Parganas District. (Image: Twitter/ @CEOWestBengal)
Long queues of voters are seen outside a polling booth in Banpara area of Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
