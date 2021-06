Hindu women participate in Durduriya Puja, rituals performed in thanksgiving upon fulfillment of some wish, in Pratapgarh, about 70 kilometers from Prayagraj. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

An idol of goddess Durga stands smeared in vermillion powder during Durduriya Puja in Pratapgarh. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Women, with decorated feet, participate in Durduriya Puja in Pratapgarh. Uttar Pradesh has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases for the last few days. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A woman colours the foot of another participating in Durduriya Puja in Pratapgarh. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)