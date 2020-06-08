In Pics | Unlock 1.0: On Day 1, devotees trickle in to offer prayers

Not every state has, however, decided to reopen religious places with temples in Odisha remaining closed June 30 and Maharashtra government yet to take a call. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 Maintaining social distancing norms, devotees visited religious places for the first time on June 8 after government eased lockdown restrictions. Even though coronavirus cases are on the rise in the country, places of worship have been allowed to reopen but they have to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government. (Image: Reuters) 2/18 Prayaraj | A priest, seen here wearing a mask, prays at a temple. (Image: AP) 3/18 Prayagraj | A priest sanitizes the idol of Lord Shiva at a temple. (Image: AP) 4/18 Karnataka | Devotees visit Saint Mary’s Church in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru to offer prayers. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 5/18 Punjab | Devotees visit Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, to offer prayers. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 6/18 Karnataka | Devotees visit Sharana Basaveshwara Temple in Kalaburagi to offer prayers. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 7/18 Gujarat | Devotees visit Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka to offer prayers. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 8/18 Assam | Temples reopen across the state. Devotees are being screened at Shiv Temple in Guwahati before they enter the temple. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 9/18 Delhi | Devotees offer prayers at Jama Masjid as it reopens. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 10/18 Andhra Pradesh | Devotees visit Tirupati Balaji Temple. 'Darsanam' has been allowed for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees & locals for the first three days. It will be open for all from 11th June. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 11/18 Telangana | Devotees visit Durga temple in Narayanguda, Hyderabad, to offer prayers. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 12/18 New Delhi | Precautionary measures being taken at a temple in Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 13/18 New Delhi | A woman sanitizes her hands as a man gets his temperature checked inside a temple. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 14/18 Bengaluru | People walk on a sidewalk with markings indicating worshippers to maintain social distancing outside a mosque in Bengaluru. (Image: AP) 15/18 Prayagraj | An employee of a temple sanitizes Shivlings in Prayagraj, June 8, 2020. (Image: AP) 16/18 Kerala | Devotees worship from outside a Hindu temple that remains closed to devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kochi, Kerala state, June 8, 2020. (Image: AP) 17/18 Uttarakhand | Devotees take dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar after Uttarakhand governemnt allowed religious places to remain open from 7am to 7pm. However pilgrims from places outside state are not allowed till further orders. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 18/18 While many states reopens temples for devotees, temples in Odisha remain closed across the state as state government has ordered that all religious places/places of worship will continue to remain closed for public till 30th June. (Image: Twitter @ANI) First Published on Jun 8, 2020 04:28 pm