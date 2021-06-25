In Pics | Union Minister Hardeep Puri visits Central Vista project site, quashes reports of tree-cutting

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited the site of the Central Vista project on June 24. During the visit, he interacted with the workers there. “Delighted to interact with the workers giving shape to our future heritage. They come from different parts of the country,” tweeted Puri. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

After the visit, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared the pictures of Jamun trees quashing reports that they have been cut down to revamp Central Vista Avenue. (Image: Twitter/ @HardeepSPuri)

“All the false narratives about Central Vista Avenue are coming crashing down. The fruit-laden Jamun trees stand tall as the landscape around them is being redeveloped & upgraded. There were rumours that these have been cut down!” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president. (Image: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019, is to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, had revised its estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

The work on the project has continued despite the lockdown in the national capital that has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt. The construction work for the project has been brought under the ambit of "essential services", a move that been flayed by the opposition. (Image: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)