In Pics | Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates BSF's floating border outposts in Hingalganj

Moneycontrol News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 5 inaugurated BSF’s floating border outposts (BOP) at Hingalganj in West Bengal during his two-day visit to the state. (Image: ANI)Shah flags off a boat ambulance at a floating BOP at Sutlej in West Bengal. (Image: ANI)He was received by senior BSF officials at the Hingalganj camp. (Image: ANI)Shah’s Bengal itinerary includes organisational meetings and a public rally, besides travel to forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border. Later on May 5, he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ‘Maitri’ museum at Haridaspur and address a public meeting at Siliguri, official sources said. (Image: ANI)