1/7 Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup, delivered its limited edition F77 bike to TV personality Rannvijay Singha. The company had commercially rolled out the motorcycle in November last year, at a starting price of Rs 3.8 lakh (Image: Ultraviolette Automotive)

2/7 The Ultraviolette F77 is available in two variants: Standard and Recon and both of them has three different trims -Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser. F77 battery pack has 7.1 kWh (SRB7) and 10.3 kWh (SRB10) capacities with IDC range of 307 km in F77 Recon and 206km in F77 Standard (Image: Ultraviolette Automotive)

3/7 The motorcycle has three ride modes- Glide, Combat and Ballistic. F77 generates a maximum power of 27 kW and a torque of 85 Nm (Image: Ultraviolette Automotive)

4/7 It offers top speed of 140 kmph, Recon version churns out a peak power of 29 kW and a maximum torque of 95 Nm along with with a claimed top speed of 147 kmph. (Image: Ultraviolette Automotive)

5/7 The e-hyperbike has features such as all-LED lighting, a TFT display and connectivity features, front and rear disc brakes, USD fork, alloy wheels. It also sports preload adjustable suspension and three-level variable regenerative braking. (Image: Ultraviolette Automotive)

6/7 The electric motorcycle in India that is backed by over 5 years of R&D. F77 is tested to pass through some of the roughest and extreme terrains and weather conditions across the country (Image: Ultraviolette Automotive)