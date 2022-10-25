In Pics | Toxic blanket of smog covers Delhi after Diwali, air quality 'very poor'

Moneycontrol News

A day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality dipped to "very poor" on October 25 morning. The national capital was wrapped in a blanket of smog, with the air quality index (AQI) reading 323. (Image: AFP)According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi's Lodhi Road was in the 'poor' category at 273 and Delhi University 365. Dwarka Sector 10 recorded an AQI of 202 and Hauz Khas 149 at 12.40 pm. In neighbouring Gurugram, AQI was 245 at 6.30 am. (Image: AP)Noida in Uttar Pradesh registered an AQI of 342 as of 6.30 am. Firecracker waste was seen in various parts of Delhi and the national capital region post-Diwali celebrations. (Image: ANI)The Delhi government banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers this year as well and imposed fines and jail terms in case of violation. (Image: ANI)Air quality in the range of 301-400 can cause "respiratory illness on prolonged exposure". (Image: AP)An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. (Image: AP)The air quality in Delhi is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter. (Image: ANI)