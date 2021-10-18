MARKET NEWS

In Pics: Torrential rains claim 27 lives in Kerala, rescue operations underway

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) informed that it has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 13.67 crore due to the downpour in the state.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
A bird perches on a tree as rain clouds cover the sky in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Oct.16, 2021. Heavy rains lashed the state Saturday, triggering flash floods and landslides across districts. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has risen to 27, with the recovery of more bodies from the landslip-ravaged areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts, the Hindu reported. Heavy rains lashed the state over the last few days, triggering flash floods and landslides across districts. (Image: AP)
A man holds an umbrella and keeps a watch on his grazing cows on a rainy day in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Heavy rains lashed the state Saturday, triggering flash floods and landslides across districts. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
PM Modi called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising out of the rains. "Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected," Modi tweeted. "I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he said. (Image: AP)
000_9PV2GQ (1)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala, who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods. He tweeted that the government was "continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding" In this image, rescue workers push a overturned vehicle stuck in the mud and debris at a site of a landslide in Kokkayar on October 17. (Image: AFP)
000_9PV2FH (1)
State Revenue Minister K Rajan said an assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the relatives of those who have lost their lives. In this image, Rescue workers carry a body of a victim at a site of a landslide in Kokkayar on October 17. (Image: AFP)
000_9PT8NL (1)
Army said despite the harsh and inclement weather conditions, its personnel reached the affected areas within a few hours of requisition and have been employed in assistance to the civil administration in rescue and relief operations. "Working since the late hours, the team was the first to reach the site at Kavali in Kottayam district and have been successful in recovering three bodies from the debris. The recovery operation became further difficult as the team had to clear the entire landslide only after the road was cleared for movement of the JCB", an Army release said. (Image: AFP)
000_9PT8NE (1)
A resident carries a dog amid debris of his damaged house after flash floods caused by heavy rains at Thodupuzha. (Image: AFP)
000_9PT8ND (1)
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) informed that it has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 13.67 crore due to the downpour in the state. "The most damage happened in Pathanamthitta, Pala and Thodupuzha circles. A total of 3,074 distribution transformers stopped functioning out of which 60 were totally destroyed. 339 hi-tension posts were destroyed, 1398 low-tension posts damaged and 4.18 lakh electricity connections got snapped," KSEB said in a release. (Image: AFP)
This photograph provided by the Indian Navy shows a navy person looking from their helicopter on a mission to distribute relief material to flood affected people at Koottickal in Kottayam district, southern Kerala state, India, Sunday, Oct.17, 2021. Rescue operations were underway on Sunday after heavy rains lashed the state the day before, triggering flash floods and landslides across districts. (Indian Navy via AP)
This photograph provided by the Indian Navy shows a navy person looking from their helicopter on a mission to distribute relief material to flood affected people at Koottickal in Kottayam district. (Indian Navy via AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Kerala #Rains #Slideshow
first published: Oct 18, 2021 10:38 am

