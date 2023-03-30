In Pics: Three Indian restaurants took the spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

1/3

Masque, Mumbai: With innovative takes on Indian classics in an industrial-chic setting, Mumbai's Masque is ranked sixteenth in the list of Asia's 50 Best restaurants in 2023 and is the best restaurant in India. One of India’s most forward-thinking restaurants, Masque’s raison d’être is to show off the wealth of India’s produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a ten-course tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill. With vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque’s degustation takes in dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra (Colocasia leaves) stuffed with either fresh peas or barbecued pork, a Masque signature. Another highlight is the sea buckthorn pani puri, a spin on the Indian street food snack with semolina puri filled with seaweed-cured beetroot, topped with starfruit and served with a sea buckthorn paani sauce. (Image: Masque)

Indian Accent, New Delhi: Landmark contemporary Indian gastronomy, Indian Accent in the national capital never fails to impress with its winning combination of creative, modern dishes and warm hospitality. Chef Manish Mehrotra’s inventive tasting menus have played judiciously with his country’s palate to craft truly unique takes on the classics of the Indian subcontinent. The chef’s tasting menu is a colourful procession of small bites such as pao bhaji (masala served with a bread roll) and herb ricotta winter saag tart with sweetcorn. The masala coconut custard with chironji (a local relative of cashews) and date jaggery (cane sugar) and the deserts are not to be missed. (Image: Indian Accent)

Avartana, Chennai: Southern Indian cuisine with a molecular gastronomy twist, Avartana showcases the food of the Southern Indian peninsula in innovative dishes rooted in traditional flavours and ingredients and using global techniques. Its globally-appealing concept and well-executed menus see it debut on the list at No.30, taking home the trophy for the Highest New Entry, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles. A selection of tasting menus of varying lengths, each available in vegetarian, take the diner through a series of small bites. Modernist techniques feature heavily, with playful touches including a mini hammer used to crack open a fennel pannacotta egg dessert served in a bird’s nest. (Image: Avartana)