In pics | These 17 Lok Sabha MPs tested COVID-19 positive ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

All members of the Lower House had undergone a COVID-19 test on September 13-14, before the beginning of the session. Moneycontrol News The 18-day Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on September 14 amid several precautionary measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Only those with a negative COVID-19 report were to be granted entry to the premises. (Image: Twitter @ANI) MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria | Party: BJP MP Hanuman Beniwal |Party: RLP MP Meenakshi Lekhi | Party: BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar | Party: BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde | Party: BJP MP Goddeti Madhavi | Party: YRSC MP Pratap Rao Jadhav | Party: Shiv Sena MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal | Party: BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato | Party: BJP MP Pradan Baruah | Party: BJP MP N. Reddeppa | Party: YSRC MP G. Selvam | Party: DMK (Image: electwise.in) MP Pratap Rao Patil | Party: BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria | Party: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh | Party: BJP MP Satya Pal Singh | Party: BJP MP Rodmal Nagar | Party: BJP First Published on Sep 14, 2020 06:04 pm