Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | These 17 Lok Sabha MPs tested COVID-19 positive ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

All members of the Lower House had undergone a COVID-19 test on September 13-14, before the beginning of the session.

Moneycontrol News
The 18-day Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on September 14 amid several precautionary measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Only those with a negative COVID-19 report were to be granted entry to the premises. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The 18-day Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on September 14 amid several precautionary measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Only those with a negative COVID-19 report were to be granted entry to the premises. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria | Party: BJP

MP Hanuman Beniwal |Party: RLP

MP Meenakshi Lekhi | Party: BJP

MP Sukanta Majumdar | Party: BJP

MP Anant Kumar Hegde | Party: BJP

MP Goddeti Madhavi | Party: YRSC

MP Pratap Rao Jadhav | Party: Shiv Sena

MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal | Party: BJP

MP Bidyut Baran Mahato | Party: BJP

MP Pradan Baruah | Party: BJP

MP N. Reddeppa | Party: YSRC

MP G. Selvam | Party: DMK

MP Pratap Rao Patil | Party: BJP

MP Ram Shankar Katheria | Party: BJP

MP Parvesh Sahib Singh | Party: BJP

MP Satya Pal Singh | Party: BJP

MP Rodmal Nagar | Party: BJP

First Published on Sep 14, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #parliament monsoon session. #Politics #Slideshow

