1/13 India is world's second biggest tomato producer. Let's look at the journey from exploration to acceptance of tomatoes in Indian kitchens

2/13 Solanum lycopersicum or popularly known tomatoes have an origin in Aztec

3/13 First cultivated in Aztec and Incas around 700 AD, tomatoes could be traced back to Andes or modern day, Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador

4/13 They came to Europe in 16th century after Columbus discovered Americas

5/13 Tomatoes gained popularity in Britain and American colonies but suffered resistance from other parts and was called poisonous apple

6/13 It gained acceptance in mid-18th century Britain and was used for souring and thickening of soups and broths

7/13 It made its way to India with Portuguese explorers in early 16th century

8/13 Only in late 19th century, Indian elites, Bengalis and Burmans started using tomatoes instead of amchur and tamarind in cooking

9/13 Discovery of tomato's richness in vitamin C, partition and even discovery of Butter Chicken, made tomatoes popular in India

10/13 Dehradun started cultivating tomatoes followed by 13 other states in Uttarakhand. The area immediately got famous as Tomato Belt

11/13 India is second biggest tomato producer after China

12/13 India is likely to see a price surge in tomatoes upto Rs 300 per kg