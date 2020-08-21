In Pics | Swachh Survekshan 2020: Here are India's cleanest and dirtiest cities

Here are the top-five cleanest and dirtiest cities in India according the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ report released by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs. Moneycontrol News The Union Housing and Urban Affairs announced results of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ on August 20, listing out the cleanest and dirtiest cities in India. For the fourth time in a row, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city followed by Gujarat’s Surat and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai. Bihar’s capital Patna was ranked as the dirtiest city (category: population of over 10 lakh). Here are India’s top-5 cleanest and dirtiest cities: Cleanest cities | Number 5: Mysore, Karnataka Cleanest cities | Number 4: Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh (Representative image) Cleanest cities | Number 3: Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: WikiMedia Commons) Cleanest cities | Number 2: Surat, Gujarat (Image: suratmunicipal.gov.in) Cleanest cities | Number 1: Indore, Madhya Pradesh (Image: Cpbaherwani at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0) Dirtiest cities (population of over 10 lakh) | Number 5: North Delhi, Delhi Dirtiest cities | Number 4: Kota, Rajasthan (Image: Balajijagadesh - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0) Dirtiest cities | Number 3: Chennai, Tamil Nadu Dirtiest cities | Number 2: East Delhi, Delhi Dirtiest cities | Number 1: Patna, Bihar First Published on Aug 21, 2020 11:38 am