In Pics | Swachh Survekshan 2020: Here are India's cleanest and dirtiest cities

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs announced results of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ on August 20, listing out the cleanest and dirtiest cities in India. For the fourth time in a row, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city followed by Gujarat’s Surat and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai. Bihar’s capital Patna was ranked as the dirtiest city (category: population of over 10 lakh). Here are India’s top-5 cleanest and dirtiest cities: