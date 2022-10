Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on October 6 joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, Karnataka, participating in a public event of the party after a long gap. (Image: Twitter @bharatjodo)

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia walked besides her son Rahul and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

The 3,570 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began from Kanyakumari on 8 September. The nationwide march is covering around 25 km of distance every day and aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months. The party convoy reached Karnataka on Friday and will conduct programs and campaigns in the state for the next 21 days before moving north. (Image: Twitter @bharatjodo)

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis. (Image: Twitter @bharatjodo)

Rahul Gandhi met specially-abled achievers, who have earned laurels in the field of sports, education and others, during his march. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)