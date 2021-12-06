MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In pics | Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir

The famous tourist destinations in J&K - Gulmarg and Sonamarg also received snowfall.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
Many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh have received snowfall. (Image: ANI)
Narkanda district in Shimla district of HP turned picturesque white as fresh snowfall was recorded in the area. (Image: ANI)
The famous tourist destinations in J&K - Gulmarg and Sonamarg also received snowfall. (Image: ANI)
The weather officials informed that fresh snowfall was recorded at many places in the higher altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Moderate snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Kupwara and Gurez. Drass-Kargil areas on the Srinagar-Leh highway also received fresh snowfall. (Image: ANI)
The weather department has predicted widespread light rain in plains and snowfall over the hilly areas in Kashmir. Jammu is likely to experience light rain with thunder. On Sunday, Srinagar recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, in Pahalgam it was 0.6 and minus 7.0 in Gulmarg. Drass recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius, Leh had minus 6.1 and Kargil minus 5.8. Jammu city recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 3.2, Banihal 1.4, Katra 9.2 and Bhaderwah 2.0 as the minimum. (Image: ANI)
Narkanda in Shimla district, a famous tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, received fresh snowfall on Sunday night. The pictures showed that the Narkanda district was covered under a thick blanket of snow. (Image: ANI)
Many areas of Uttarakhand received snowfall on Sunday. Fresh snowfall was recorded at the Brahmatal Trek route of Dewal Block in Chamoli district. (Image: ANI)
The area around Badrinath temple turned picturesque white as fresh snowfall lashed the area. Mukhwa village in Harsil Valley in Uttarakhand was covered under a thick blanket of snow. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Slideshow #snowfall
first published: Dec 6, 2021 11:23 am

