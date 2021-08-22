In Pics | Rescued people from Kabul get tested for COVID-19

Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals landed at IAF's Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on August 22 from Afghanistan's Kabul. (Image: ANI)

Passengers who arrive will first undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test. (Image: ANI)

The External Affairs Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said that the plane took off from Kabul on Sunday morning and the passengers include 107 Indian nationals. He didn’t give the nationalities of 61 others evacuated from the Afghan capital. Meanwhile, another group of 87 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Tajikistan on Saturday in an Indian air force plane are being flown to New Delhi on Sunday, Bagchi said in a tweet. Two Nepalese nationals also were evacuated on that flight.

India began evacuating its nationals last Sunday after the Taliban swept into Kabul.

The Press Trust of India news agency said around 400 Indians were believed to be stranded in Afghanistan. No official figure was available. (Image: ANI)

The Afghanistan returnees were also administered polio vaccine. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild PolioVirus. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport. (Image: ANI)

Afghan national at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad said, "Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter & two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers & sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us." (Image: ANI)

168 passengers in queue as they wait to get onboard the IAF-C17 aircraft from Kabul to Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

The evacuation co-ordinating official told ANI that an infant has also landed in a special IAF flight to India without a passport. (Image: ANI)