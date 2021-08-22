MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Rescued people from Kabul get tested for COVID-19

Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft flight carrying 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals landed at IAF's Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on August 22 from Afghanistan's Kabul.

August 22, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
Indian Air Force's special repatriation flight carrying 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals today landed at IAF's Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad which took off from Afghanistan's Kabul earlier this morning. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, says the plane took off from Kabul on Sunday morning and the passengers include 107 Indian nationals. He didn’t give the nationalities of 61 others evacuated from the Afghan capital. (Image: ANI)
Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals landed at IAF's Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on August 22 from Afghanistan's Kabul. (Image: ANI)
Passengers are yet to come out of the airport as they will first undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test. (Image: ANI)
Passengers who arrive will first undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test. (Image: ANI)
Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, says the plane took off from Kabul on Sunday morning and the passengers include 107 Indian nationals. He didn't give the nationalities of 61 others evacuated from the Afghan capital. Meanwhile, another group of 87 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Tajikistan on Saturday in an Indian air force plane are being flown to New Delhi on Sunday, Bagchi said in a tweet. Two Nepalese nationals also were evacuated on that flight. India began evacuating its nationals last Sunday after the Taliban swept into Kabul. The Press Trust of India news agency said around 400 Indians were believed to be stranded in Afghanistan. No official figure was available
The External Affairs Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said that the plane took off from Kabul on Sunday morning and the passengers include 107 Indian nationals. He didn’t give the nationalities of 61 others evacuated from the Afghan capital. Meanwhile, another group of 87 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Tajikistan on Saturday in an Indian air force plane are being flown to New Delhi on Sunday, Bagchi said in a tweet. Two Nepalese nationals also were evacuated on that flight.
India began evacuating its nationals last Sunday after the Taliban swept into Kabul. The Press Trust of India news agency said around 400 Indians were believed to be stranded in Afghanistan. No official figure was available. (Image: ANI)
India began evacuating its nationals last Sunday after the Taliban swept into Kabul.
The Press Trust of India news agency said around 400 Indians were believed to be stranded in Afghanistan. No official figure was available. (Image: ANI)
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says "We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild PolioVirus. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport," tweets . (Image: ANI)
The Afghanistan returnees were also administered polio vaccine. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild PolioVirus. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport. (Image: ANI)
Afghan national at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad said, "Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter & two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers & sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us." (Image: ANI)
Afghan national at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad said, "Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter & two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers & sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us." (Image: ANI)
Evacuation continues! IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. (Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
168 passengers in queue as they wait to get onboard the IAF-C17 aircraft from Kabul to Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
The evacuation co-ordinating official told ANI that an infant has also landed in a special IAF flight to India without a passport. An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft (Image: ANI)
The evacuation co-ordinating official told ANI that an infant has also landed in a special IAF flight to India without a passport. (Image: ANI)
Afghanistan's MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he reaches India from Kabul. "I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he says
Afghanistan's MP Narender Singh Khalsa who was among the rescued passengers in the special flight of the IAF was in tears when asked about how the situation was in Afghanistan. He said, "I feel like crying... Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now." (Image: ANI)
