In Pics | Religious places, restaurants and malls gear up for Unlock 1.0 guidelines

The government on June 4 issued a new set of guidelines for the reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, offices and religious places. While extending the nationwide lockdown in India till June 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, government has also eased restrictions, except for the containment zones. The Centre released a list of permitted and non-permitted activities for states to follow. Many temples, hotels and malls are gearing up to resume as the religious places, malls, restaurants and hotels outside the containment zones are allowed to reopen from June 8. Let's take a look at how temples, hotels and malls across the country are preparing to contain coronavirus outbreak. Delhi | St. Thomas Church at Mandir Marg is all set to reopen on June 8, after MHA allows opening of places of worship. According to the Church administration, plans are being made to follow social distancing norms. Kerala | Hotels & restaurants gear up to resume operations in Ernakulam from June 8 following the precautions against COVID-19, ensuring workers to avoid direct contact with customers. Tamil Nadu | Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram prepares to open temple. As per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir or singing groups etc. will not be allowed. Punjab | Sanitisation being done at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar as temples are set to open on June 8. As per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines touching of idols/holy books, choir or singing groups & physical offerings like prasad, distribution of holy water not allowed. Delhi | Kalka Ji Temple authorities are taking precautionary steps as religious places are set to open on June 8. Temple authority are installing sanitizing tunnels at the entry points and devotees will have to wear masks before entering the temple and should avoid bringing offerings. Karnataka | Malls in Bengaluru install ultraviolet tunnels to disinfect baggage at their entrances as they gear up to resume operations from June 8. First Published on Jun 5, 2020