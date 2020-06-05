In Pics | Religious places, restaurants and malls gear up for Unlock 1.0 guidelines

While extending the nationwide lockdown in India till June 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, government has also eased restrictions, except for the containment zones. The Centre released a list of permitted and non-permitted activities for states to follow. Many temples, hotels and malls are gearing up to resume as the religious places, malls, restaurants and hotels outside the containment zones are allowed to reopen from June 8. Let’s take a look at how temples, hotels and malls across the country are preparing to contain coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Twitter @ANI)