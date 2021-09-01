In pics | Rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, traffic movement affected

A fresh spell of heavy rain pounded the capital on Wednesday morning, submerging low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. (Image: ANI)

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest in at least 12 years. (Image: ANI)

In 2010, the capital had recorded 110 mm rainfall on September 20. (Image: ANI)

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Palam and Ayanagar recorded 120.2 mm, 81.6 mm, 71.1 mm and 68.2 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am. (Image: ANI)

On Tuesday, Delhi gauged 84 mm rainfall in just six hours -- between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm -- that flooded roads and led to massive traffic snarls on key stretches such as ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and Rohtak road. (Image: ANI)