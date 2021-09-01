MARKET NEWS

In pics | Rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, traffic movement affected

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest in at least 12 years.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
A fresh spell of heavy rain pounded the capital on Wednesday morning, submerging low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. (Image: ANI)
Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest in at least 12 years. (Image: ANI)
In 2010, the capital had recorded 110 mm rainfall on September 20. (Image: ANI)
The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Palam and Ayanagar recorded 120.2 mm, 81.6 mm, 71.1 mm and 68.2 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am. (Image: ANI)
On Tuesday, Delhi gauged 84 mm rainfall in just six hours -- between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm -- that flooded roads and led to massive traffic snarls on key stretches such as ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and Rohtak road. (Image: ANI)
At 6 am on Wednesday, the IMD issued an alert for "one or two spells of moderate rain" and "heavy rain at isolated places" in Delhi-NCR. Between 5:30 am and 8:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory received 28 mm rainfall, officials said. (Image: ANI)
Tags: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #monsoon #rain #Slideshow #Weather
first published: Sep 1, 2021 10:44 am

