you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mid-night inspection of redeveloped Banaras railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he inspected "key development works" in the temple town. Varanasi is prime minister's parliamentary constituency since 2014.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ventured out on the streets of Varanasi in the early hours of Tuesday and visited just-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Banaras railway station. (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
In a tweet posted around 1 am, Modi said he inspected "key development works" in the temple town. Varanasi is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency since 2014. He arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday. Varanasi is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency since 2014. He arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday. (Image: Narendra Modi/twitter)
Clad in a grey kurta, white pyjama and a black jacket with a grey muffler thrown over it, Modi took the people walking on the streets by surprise, even as the security personnel tried to ensure that no one ventured close to him. Later, in another tweet, the prime minister said: "Next stop...Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations." (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
the prime minister said: "Next stop...Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations." (Image: ANI)
Narendra Modi also shared photos of his visit to the redeveloped station after 1 am. The Banaras railway station was earlier known as Manduadih and was renamed early this year. The Banaras railway station was earlier known as Manduadih and was renamed early this year. (Image: ANI))
The Twitter handle of the Indian Railways had shared pictures of the decorated station on Monday night. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convoy standing outside Banaras Railway station. (Image: ANI)
first published: Dec 14, 2021 12:26 pm

