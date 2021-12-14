In Pics | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mid-night inspection of redeveloped Banaras railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ventured out on the streets of Varanasi in the early hours of Tuesday and visited just-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Banaras railway station. (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

In a tweet posted around 1 am, Modi said he inspected "key development works" in the temple town. Varanasi is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency since 2014. He arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday.

Clad in a grey kurta, white pyjama and a black jacket with a grey muffler thrown over it, Modi took the people walking on the streets by surprise, even as the security personnel tried to ensure that no one ventured close to him. Later, in another tweet, the prime minister said: "Next stop...Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations." (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

The Twitter handle of the Indian Railways had shared pictures of the decorated station on Monday night. (Image: ANI)