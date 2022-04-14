In Pics | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate on April 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate on April 14. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya being inaugurated during the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Image: Twitter @AmritMahotsav)
The museum displays India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution to include stories of how Indian Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
PM Modi buys the first ticket at 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'. The museum showcases the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Teen Murti House to inaugurate 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence. (Image: Twitter @ANI)