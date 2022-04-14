In Pics | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate on April 14. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya being inaugurated during the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Image: Twitter @AmritMahotsav)

The museum displays India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution to include stories of how Indian Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

PM Modi buys the first ticket at 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'. The museum showcases the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers. (Image: Twitter @ANI)