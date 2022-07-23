 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics: President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell ceremony from the Parliament

Moneycontrol News
Jul 23, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell from the Parliament was held at the Central hall of the Parliament. The ceremony was being attended by members of both houses.

President Ram Nath Kovind thanked the citizens of India for giving him a chance to be the President.

The outgoing President congratulated Droupadi Murmu for winning the Presidential elections and said the nation will benefit from her guidance. (Image: Sansad TV) Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind called the Parliament a 'temple of democracy' at the farewell function organised by the parliamentarians for the outgoing President.( Image : Sansad TV) I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure: Outgoing Prez Ram Nath Kovind(  Sansad TV)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 23, 2022 07:30 pm
