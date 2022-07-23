In Pics: President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell ceremony from the Parliament

Moneycontrol News

The outgoing President congratulated Droupadi Murmu for winning the Presidential elections and said the nation will benefit from her guidance. (Image: Sansad TV)Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind called the Parliament a 'temple of democracy' at the farewell function organised by the parliamentarians for the outgoing President.( Image : Sansad TV)I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure: Outgoing Prez Ram Nath Kovind( Sansad TV)