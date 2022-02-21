In Pics | President Ram Nath Kovind reviews Indian Naval Fleet off Visakhapatnam coast

President Ram Nath Kovind conducted the Naval Fleet Review 2022 off Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on February 21. The 12th edition of the President’s Fleet Review (PFR) is being held at Visakhapatnam as part of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

President Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, embarked on the presidential yacht ‘INS Sumitra’ to review the Indian Naval fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Before boarding the President’s yacht, the president was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute on his arrival at naval dockyard, Visakhapatnam. The President of India as the supreme commander of the armed forces reviews the Indian naval fleet once in his/her term. A fleet review is a ceremonial inspection of naval warships by the supreme commander of the armed forces. Image: Twitter @ANI)

The fleet review ceremony had a combination of ships from the Indian Navy as well as the Coast Guard. In this most formal of naval ceremonials, each ship dressed in full regalia salute the president as he passes. The review was followed by the release of a special First Day Cover and a commemorative stamp by the president in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Communication Devusinh J Chauhan. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The president congratulated the Indian Navy for the splendid conduct of the fleet review, overcoming all challenges and restrictions imposed by the pandemic. “As the supreme commander of the armed forces, this is a moment of immense satisfaction for me. The nation is proud of our brave navy personnel,” he said. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

The president noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy has been providing aid to friendly nations by supplying medicines and evacuating stranded Indian citizens and foreign nationals in different parts of the world under ‘Mission SAGAR’ and ‘Samudra Setu’. “The prompt and effective deployment of the Indian Navy in the times of crisis has underscored India’s vision of being the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ and ‘First Responder’ in the Indian Ocean Region,” he said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)