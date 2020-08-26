In pics | Politicians, celebrities urge the government to reconsider its decision on NEET & JEE exams

Candidates from many states filed a public interest litigation (PIL) case in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, following a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases. The SC dismissed their plea on August 17. Several politicians, celebrities, parents, and students have requested the government to reconsider their decision on holding exams during the ongoing outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged emerging evidence on the airborne spread of COVID-19 which has worried parents over the spread of the virus in a public place.