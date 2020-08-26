In pics | Politicians, celebrities urge the government to reconsider its decision on NEET & JEE exams

Several politicians, celebrities, parents and students have requested the government to reconsider their decision on holding exam during the ongoing outbreak. Moneycontrol News Candidates from many states filed a public interest litigation (PIL) case in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, following a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases. The SC dismissed their plea on August 17. Several politicians, celebrities, parents, and students have requested the government to reconsider their decision on holding exams during the ongoing outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged emerging evidence on the airborne spread of COVID-19 which has worried parents over the spread of the virus in a public place. On August 26 Congress President (interim) Sonia Gandhi convened a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of seven states to discuss the postponement of NEET & JEE exams which are due to be conducted in September. Ministers raised their concern against the exams being held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and want the government to rethink their decision. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet | 'All of us who are sitting here should go to the Supreme Court to file a review petition on the Supreme Court's order to hold NEET and JEE exams.' (Image: PTI) V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Chief Minister at Sonia Gandhi’s virtual meet | Conducting of examinations will lead to a rise in a number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Govt of India will be responsible for it. We will jointly fight the battle against the Central government on this issue. (Image: PTI) In a series of tweets, BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy requested the government to re-think their decision to conduct NEET/JEE exams as many students who have had no access to the internet or any other means had been facing difficulties to prepare for the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Twitter @Swamy39) (Image: Twitter @GretaThunberg) Reliance Foundation Chairperson and founder Nita Ambani took to social media requesting the government to reconsider their decision and postpone the NEET and JEE exams. (Image: Twitter @ONitaAmbani) Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is helping many during the current pandemic situation has also requested the Indian government to excel by postponing JEE/NEET exams. (Image: Twitter @RahulGandhi) (Image: Twitter @iChiragPaswan) (Image: Twitter @chetan_bhagat) (Image: Twitter @MamataOfficial) (Image: Twitter @IPR_Odisha) First Published on Aug 26, 2020 05:54 pm