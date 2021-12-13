MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | PM Narendra Modi witnesses 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi, attends laser light show

The Prime Minister witnessed ‘Ganga Aarti’ on the occasion of Shiv Deepotsav being celebrated in the city. Thousands of earthern lamps were lit to illuminate the ghat.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 09:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed ‘Ganga Aarti’ in Varanasi on December 13 evening on the occasion of Shiv Deepotsav being celebrated in the city. Thousands of earthern lamps were lit to illuminate the ghat. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed ‘Ganga Aarti’ in Varanasi on December 13 evening on the occasion of Shiv Deepotsav being celebrated in the city. Thousands of earthern lamps were lit to illuminate the ghat. (Image: ANI)
PM Modi witnessed the grand spectacle at Ravidas Ghat while onboard a river cruise accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier today, the Prime Minister offered prayers to Sant Ravidas after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
PM Modi witnessed the grand spectacle at Ravidas Ghat while onboard a river cruise accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier today, the Prime Minister offered prayers to Sant Ravidas after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
Following the grand aarti, a scintillating display of light and sound show was held at the ghat. (Image: ANI)
Following the grand aarti, a scintillating display of light and sound show was held at the ghat. (Image: ANI)
Modi poses for a photograph with BJP national president JP Nadda, CM and Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states, in Varanasi. All of them witnessed Ganga 'aarti', laser light & sound show at the ghat, this evening. (Image: ANI)
Modi poses for a photograph with BJP national president JP Nadda, CM and Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states, in Varanasi. All of them witnessed Ganga 'aarti', laser light & sound show at the ghat, this evening. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 UP election #Ganga Aarti #Kashi Vishwanath Corridor #Kashi Vishwanath temple #Prime Minster Narendra Modi #UP CM Yogi Adityanath #Varanasi
first published: Dec 13, 2021 09:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.