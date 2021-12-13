In Pics | PM Narendra Modi witnesses 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi, attends laser light show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed ‘Ganga Aarti’ in Varanasi on December 13 evening on the occasion of Shiv Deepotsav being celebrated in the city. Thousands of earthern lamps were lit to illuminate the ghat. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi witnessed the grand spectacle at Ravidas Ghat while onboard a river cruise accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier today, the Prime Minister offered prayers to Sant Ravidas after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. (Image: ANI)

Following the grand aarti, a scintillating display of light and sound show was held at the ghat. (Image: ANI)