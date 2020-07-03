App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | PM Narendra Modi visits Ladakh, reviews ground situation at LAC

PM Narendra Modi on July 3 was briefed by senior officers of Indian Army at a forward position in Nimu, Ladakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane early morning on July 3 to review security situation and meet soldiers at the LAC. (Image: PIB)

2/5

PM Narendra Modi at one of the forward locations in Nimu where he is interacting with personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and ITBP. (Image: PIB)

3/5

Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. (Image: PIB)

4/5

PM Modi was briefed by senior officers of Indian Army at a forward position in Nimu, Ladakh. (Image: PIB)

5/5

This comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the LAC. (Image: PIB)

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #China #India #India China border news #India China standoff #Narendra Modi #Slideshow

