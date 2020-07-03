In Pics | PM Narendra Modi visits Ladakh, reviews ground situation at LAC

PM Narendra Modi on July 3 was briefed by senior officers of Indian Army at a forward position in Nimu, Ladakh. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane early morning on July 3 to review security situation and meet soldiers at the LAC. (Image: PIB) 2/5 PM Narendra Modi at one of the forward locations in Nimu where he is interacting with personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and ITBP. (Image: PIB) 3/5 Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. (Image: PIB) 4/5 PM Modi was briefed by senior officers of Indian Army at a forward position in Nimu, Ladakh. (Image: PIB) 5/5 This comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the LAC. (Image: PIB) First Published on Jul 3, 2020 02:21 pm