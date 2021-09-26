In Pics | PM Narendra Modi returns to India after concluding US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on September 26 after concluding his visit to the US. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and other party leaders welcomed the PM in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-day visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations Security Council, attended the first in-person Quad summit and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Biden, US Vice President Harris and his counterparts from Australia Scott Morrison and from Japan Yoshihide Suga. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day trip to the United States was packed with meetings as he attended 20 of them during the nearly 65 hours he spent in the country, reported news agency PTI citing government sources. (Image: ANI)

During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met top American CEOs of five companies and invited them to step up their investments in the country. (Image: ANI)

In a tweet just before his departure for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements over the last few days in the US. (Image: ANI)