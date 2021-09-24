MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | PM Narendra Modi meets US Vice President Kamala Harris

This was the first in-person meeting of PM Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President Kamala Harris on September 24. (Image: Reuters)
This was the first in-person meeting of PM Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris. The US VP had earlier spoken with PM Modi over the phone in June during the COVID-19 crisis in India. (Image: Reuters)
In the meeting, PM Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. (Image: Reuters)
In a joint media appearance with US Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Narendra Modi said, "India and America are natural partners. We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests." (Image: Reuters)
During the meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Narendra Modi noted that India and the US are the largest and oldest democracies, and said the two countries share values and their coordination and cooperation are also gradually increasing. (Image: Reuters)
After meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Glad to have met @VP@KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages." (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kamala Harris #Narendra Modi #Slideshow #United States #world
first published: Sep 24, 2021 08:19 am

