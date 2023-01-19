In Pics | PM Modi visits Yadgiri, Kalaburgi in poll-bound Karnataka, inaugurates several development projects

1/7

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone and inaugurated several development projects worth over Rs 10,800 crore during his visit to Karnataka’s northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburgi on January 19. (Image: PIB)The Prime Minister greeted the crowd gathered to welcome him in Yadgiri, Karnataka. This is the second visit by the Prime Minister to Karnataka this month. (Image: PIB)PM Modi inaugurated the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension, Renovation and Modernisation project in the district. The project with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs can irrigate 4.5 lac hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4700 crores. (Image: PIB)He also laid the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This 6-lane Greenfield road project is part of the Surat - Chennai Expressway. It is being built at the cost of about Rs 2000 crore. (Image: PIB)While addressing a public gathering in Yadgiri PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has brought development and good governance in those districts which were declared backward by previous governments. (Image: PIB)PM further said that projects pertaining to water security, farmer welfare, and connectivity are being launched, which will significantly benefit the region. (Image: PIB)PM Modi also played traditional drum during a public rally in Kalaburgi district. (Video Grab)