Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | PM Modi visits a military hospital in Leh to meet soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian Army soldiers at a military hospital in Leh during a surprise visit to Eastern Ladakh on July 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On July 3, after addressing Indian troops at Nimu base in Leh, Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a military hospital treating soldiers injured in the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
1/5

On July 3, after addressing Indian troops at Nimu base in Leh, Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a military hospital treating soldiers injured in the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

PM Modi met soldiers who were injured in the June Galwan Valley clash and delivered a message to them during his surprise visit to Eastern Ladakh on July 3. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
2/5

PM Modi met soldiers who were injured in the June Galwan Valley clash and delivered a message to them during his surprise visit to Eastern Ladakh on July 3. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

During his visit to a military hospital to meet the injured soldiers, PM Modi said: "Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power. I pay my respects to you as well as the mothers who gave birth to braves like you. Hope everyone gets well soon." (Image: Twitter @ANI)
3/5

During his visit to a military hospital to meet the injured soldiers, PM Modi said: "Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power. I pay my respects to you as well as the mothers who gave birth to braves like you. Hope everyone gets well soon." (Image: Twitter @ANI)

PM Modi said the message has gone to the world about the valour shown by the brave Indian soldiers. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
4/5

PM Modi said the message has gone to the world about the valour shown by the brave Indian soldiers. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

PM Modi interacting with an Indian Army soldier at a military hospital in Leh on July 3. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
5/5

PM Modi interacting with an Indian Army soldier at a military hospital in Leh on July 3. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #China #India #India China border news #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow

