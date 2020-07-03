In pics | PM Modi visits a military hospital in Leh to meet soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian Army soldiers at a military hospital in Leh during a surprise visit to Eastern Ladakh on July 3 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 On July 3, after addressing Indian troops at Nimu base in Leh, Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a military hospital treating soldiers injured in the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 2/5 PM Modi met soldiers who were injured in the June Galwan Valley clash and delivered a message to them during his surprise visit to Eastern Ladakh on July 3. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 3/5 During his visit to a military hospital to meet the injured soldiers, PM Modi said: "Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power. I pay my respects to you as well as the mothers who gave birth to braves like you. Hope everyone gets well soon." (Image: Twitter @ANI) 4/5 PM Modi said the message has gone to the world about the valour shown by the brave Indian soldiers. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 5/5 PM Modi interacting with an Indian Army soldier at a military hospital in Leh on July 3. (Image: Twitter @ANI) First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:33 pm