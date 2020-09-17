In pics | PM Modi turns 70: His moments with world leaders over past years

As PM Narendra Modi turns 70; here are some of his moments of interaction with world leaders over past years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US president Donald Trump on his visit to India from February 24 to February 25. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shaking hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a summit on June 28, 2019. (Image Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with King Abdullah II of Jordan during a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2019.(Image: PTI) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the media next to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani during a meeting in New York, on September 26, 2019. (Image: PTI) In 2017, Narendra Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Israel. He met Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Image: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Myanmar President U Win Myint prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 27, 2020. (Image: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth during a meeting in New Delhi on December 6, 2019. (PIB/ PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at Hyderabad House ahead of their meeting in New Delhi on December 2, 2019. (Image: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to the Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on November 1, 2019. (Image: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Members of European Parliament who are scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 29, 2019 (Image: PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Malaysian counterpart Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, on the sidelines of 5th Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok in Russia on September 5, 2019. (Image: PTI) Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman with Narendra Modi on his two-day visit to India on February 2019 (Image: PTI) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen. (Image: PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, on October 15, 2016. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 17, 2020 08:44 am