    In Pics | PM Modi offer prayers at Kedarnath temple, lays foundation stone for Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on October 21. Prime Minister is on a visit to the Himalayan state to lay foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on October 21. (Image: PIB)
    Wearing a white-coloured traditional attire of the hill people with a "swastika" symbol embroidered on it, the prime minister performed a "puja" at the temple. It was gifted to Prime Minister during his recent visit to the state. (Image: PIB)
    PM was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the temple. (Image: PIB)
    During his two-day tour of the state, Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for some new ones. (Image: PIB)
    Prime minister is on a visit to the Himalayan state to lay foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 3400 crore. (Image: PIB)
    PM Modi interacted with shramjeevis working on development projects. He asked them about their native states, benefits of government welfare schemes and also enquired about their COVID vaccination status. (Image: PIB)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath in Kedarnath during his visit. (Image: ANI)
    Prime Minister visited the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath. (Image: PIB)
    Modi will review the progress of the development work of the riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone for road and ropeway projects at Mana village. The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath. (Image: PIB)
    On his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun, the prime minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt. (Image: ANI)
    Tags: #India #Kedarnath #Modi Kedarnath visit #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 12:00 pm
