In pics | Atal Tunnel under Rohtang Pass ready: PM Modi may inaugurate world's longest high-altitude tunnel this month

The 8.8-km-long Atal Tunnel will be the world’s longest above an altitude of 3,000 metres and will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres. Moneycontrol News Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh by the end of September. (Image: ANI) In December 2019, the Union government named the strategic tunnel after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a tribute to him on his 95th birth anniversary. (Image: ANI) The decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister. (Image: ANI) The 8.82-kilometre-long tunnel will be the world's longest, above an altitude of 3,000 metres and will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km. (Image: ANI) Once thrown open, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh which otherwise remain cut-off from the rest of the country for about six months during winters. (Image: ANI) The estimated period for completion of the Atal Tunnel was less than six years, but it was completed in 10 years, Chief Engineer KP Purushothaman told news agency ANI. (Image: ANI) First Published on Sep 16, 2020 02:26 pm