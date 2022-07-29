In Pics: PM Modi lays foundation stone of IFSCA HQ, launches India's first bullion exchange

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat on July 29. (Image: PIB)PM Modi also launched the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India’s first international bullion exchange, in GIFT-IFSC. He also launched the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others. (Image: Twitter @ANI)GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world. IFSCA is the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India. The building has been conceptualised as an iconic structure, reflective of the growing prominence and stature of GIFT-IFSC as a leading International Financial Centre. (Image: PIB)Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said this day is very significant for the growing economic and technological strength of India and also for the growing global confidence in the prowess of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)IIIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India. It will empower India to gain its rightful place in the global bullion market and serve the global value chain with integrity and quality. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The Prime Minister said that IFSC will promote innovation and will be an enabler as well as a catalyst for growth. Institutions and platforms launched today will help 130 crore Indians to get connected with the modern global economy. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) announced today that the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect is live and ready to trade and clear Nifty equity derivatives for global institutions, a major step towards further connecting the world’s investors to India. (Image: PIB)NSE IFSC-SGX Connect is a framework between NSE's subsidiary in the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX). Under Connect, all orders on NIFTY derivatives placed by members of the Singapore Exchange will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. (Image: PIB)