In Pics | PM Modi interacts with Biden, Macron, other world leaders on the sidelines of G20 Summit

A series of images were shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) showing him exchanging warm greetings with leaders of the world's top economies. The G20 heads of states have convened in Rome to discuss post-Covid economic recovery, climate change and other challenges confronting the world.

Moneycontrol News
October 30, 2021 / 09:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden enthusiastically greet each other in Rome, where they have arrived for the G20 summit. The multilateral meeting that will focus on the twin challenge of post-COVID-19 recovery and climate change, is scheduled for October 30-31.
PM Modi greets French President Emmanuel Macron with his trademark hug. The folksy embrace by Modi is one of his signature moves while meeting foreign dignitaries.
PM Modi being greeted by UK counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Their brief interaction comes days after London and New Delhi were involved in a diplomatic row over the recognition of the Indian vaccine certification system.
PM Modi and World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus greet each other with a 'namaste'. Scores of Indians, particularly those seeking to travel abroad, are awaiting WHO's nod for Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine.
The Indian Prime Minister is seen engaged in conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. India was, notably, among the countries which backed Guterres' second tenure as UN chief that began in June this year.
Modi is seen sharing the table with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This will be Merkel's final visit to G20 as the head of the German state, as she is set to step down after remaining in power for 16 years.
Modi, with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar behind him, is seen greeting Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
PM Modi warmly greets South Korea President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
PM Modi shares a lighter moment with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The interaction comes days after Erdogan, while addressing the UN General Assembly, called for the "resolution" of the Kashmir issue.
Tags: #G20 summit #Narendra Modi #World News
first published: Oct 30, 2021 09:05 pm

