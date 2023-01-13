In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates Varanasi's luxurious 'Tent City' on the banks of Ganga

1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 virtually inaugurated the Varanasi’s Tent City. Bookings for the tent city will be made open for the public from Makar Sankranti onwards, i.e, January 14. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

2/10 Tent City, on the banks of Ganga in Varanasi, will cater to the increased tourist influx since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Over 200 tents offer tourists a panoramic view of the famed ghats of the holy city on the other side of the river along with live classical music, ‘aarti’ in the evening and yoga sessions. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

3/10 The 'Tent City' has been developed on the lines of similar setups in Gujarat’s Kutch and Rajasthan. All tents are decorated with handicrafts and products from around Kashi including a replica of the famous Banarasi saree. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

4/10 Equipped with Swiss cottages, broadly of three categories—Ganga Darshan Villas, premium tents and super deluxe tents, it is one more step towards unlocking the true potential of tourism in Varanasi. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

5/10 The Tent City offers a reception area, a gaming zone, restaurants, dining areas, conference venues, spa and yoga centres, a library and an art gallery. It will also offer water sports, and camel and horse riding on the sandy banks of the Ganga. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

6/10 To ensure that the tourists take the holy dip safely, bath kunds are being developed on floating jetties. Handicraft, ODOP, GI. product stalls are being integrated with the tent city that'll act as a sustainable economic platform for the local population. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

7/10 Established on a 100-hectare area opposite the ghats of Varanasi towards Ramnagar, the Kashi tent city is expected to bring much relief to the tourists who often have to struggle to get accommodation during the peak season. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

8/10 Three clusters of 10 hectares each comprise the Tent City and are expected to give a fillip to the city’s tourism potential. The three clusters of tents include villas of 900 sq ft each, super deluxe accommodation of 480 to 580 sq ft each and deluxe accommodation of 250 to 400 sq ft each. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

9/10 The Tent City is built by the VDA in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The city will be in service from October to June every year and then will be taken down for three months during the monsoon season. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)