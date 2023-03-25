In Pics | PM Modi inaugurates the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Karnataka

1/4

On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research' (SMSIMSR) & 'Sri Sathya Sai Rajeswari Memorial Block'. This is a totally-free-of-cost medical college and hospital situated in the Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapura district.

The Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence established the SMSIMSR hospital, as per an official release.

The SMSIMSR is located in a rural vicinity and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare. This institute will provide medical education as well as quality medical care, completely free if cost.

The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023, mentioned the release.